Verizon Wireless Network Suffers Massive Outage Across US

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/25/2018 - 15:20

Verizon Wireless, the largest mobile telecommunications provider in the US, has been experiencing massive outages, with the East Coast and Southern US reportedly hit the hardest, according to RT.

"We are currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it," the telecom giant’s Support Service posted on Twitter.

Verizon Customer Service was busy answering customer complaints on twitter:

As of 3:20 pm ET, service in large swaths of the outage area had yet to be restored.

Verizon

