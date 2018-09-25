Verizon Wireless Network Suffers Massive Outage Across US

Verizon Wireless, the largest mobile telecommunications provider in the US, has been experiencing massive outages, with the East Coast and Southern US reportedly hit the hardest, according to RT.

"We are currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it," the telecom giant’s Support Service posted on Twitter.

We are currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text, and data service interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. Please check with @VZWSupport for updates. — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) September 25, 2018

Verizon Customer Service was busy answering customer complaints on twitter:

I'm sorry to hear that you are having trouble making calls, Sarena! Verizon is currently experiencing a wireless network issue. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly. ^MH — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) September 25, 2018

As of 3:20 pm ET, service in large swaths of the outage area had yet to be restored.

Check back for updates...