WTF Chart Of The Day: Blue Apron Shares Explode After 'Mr.Wonderful' Jokes On CNBC

Seriously...

Having won last year's fantasy stock picking competition on CNBC, Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr.Wonderful) appears on the show today to explain why he is in last place.

Amid some frivolity, he admitted his big holding was Blue Apron and joked that in a worst case he would buy the company, to get the share price up in his fantasy game...

This happened!!!

O'Leary was quick to say "just kidding" but by then it was too later and 3.5 million shares had traded, sending the stock price up over 10%.

3.5 mil shares traded and 10% move since O'Leary's super funny "joke" that he was going to buy $APRN#fundingsecured pic.twitter.com/mmo1AHLGuB — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) September 25, 2018

Paging the SEC... did O'Leary just have his "funding secured" moment?