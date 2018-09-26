Fourth Woman Accuses Kavanaugh

First it was Christine Blasey Ford who will testify tomorrow alongside Brett Kavanaugh whom she accused of sexual assault in 1982; then it was Deborah Ramirez, the second accuser who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken party when they were freshmen at Yale University; then on Wednesday Julie Swetnick, defended by pop lawyer Michael Avenatti, said that Kavanaugh took part in efforts during high school to get girls intoxicated so that a group of boys could have sex with them. Kavanaugh rejected the latest claim Wednesday as "ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone."

Then, late on Wednesday an anonymous fourth woman accuser emerged when NBC reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee was inquiring about at least one additional allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Republican Senate investigators asked Kavanaugh about an anonymous complaint alleging that he physically assaulted a woman in 1998, according to a transcript from that phone call.

The complaint was originally sent to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Co.). Gardner's office did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment. An investigator during the phone call read parts of the complaint to Kavanaugh, who denied the allegation.

"I will remain anonymous, but I feel obligated to inform you of this 1998 incident involving Brett Kavanaugh," the complaint says, according to the transcript. The complaint's author, who wished to remain unnamed, wrote that the incident involved her daughter and several other people.

"[My daughter's] friend was dating him, and they left the bar under the influence of alcohol," the complaint reads. "They were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually."

"There were at least four witnesses, including my daughter," it continues. "Her friend, still traumatized, called my daughter yesterday, September 21, 2018, wondering what to do about it. They decided to remain anonymous."

The letter's author did not provide any names. According to NBC, Kavanaugh said he had read the letter and denied the account.

"Did the events described in the letter occur?" one investigator asked.

"No, and we're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend," Kavanaugh said. "It's ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I've never done anything like that."

* * *

Excluding the latest accusation, Kavanaugh had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by three women, two of whom allege he violated them while under the influence of alcohol. In a statement published earlier on Wednesday, he denied all of the allegations.

In prepared testimony to the Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh said he "categorically and unequivocally" denied Ford’s allegations. "I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge." Kavanaugh called other allegations against him "last-minute smears" and "grotesque and obvious character assassination."

Senators say they've gotten multiple alleged incidents, ranging in credibility, brought to their staffs' attention since Ford went public with her allegation earlier this month.

Sen. Dick Durbin recalling how his staff found out about a second woman, Deborah Ramirez's allegation, told reporters that "people call with rumors."

"Some of these are completely incredible and the staff dismisses it," he said. "I asked the same thing [about the Ramirez allegation], 'Why did you tell me this?' They said, 'Do you know how many calls we get?' You've got to be careful because it is it not above someone to plant some stupid idea, then have us say it, and have it blow up in our face."

* * *

Trump, defending his nomination of Kavanaugh, told reporters on Wednesday that Senate Republicans "could've pushed it through two and a half weeks ago, and you wouldn’t be talking about it right now, which is frankly what I would've preferred, but they didn't do that."

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Wednesday morning that while attorneys for Ford have provided them with the sworn declarations supporting Ford's allegations, the therapist's notes and the polygraph results cited in the original report by The Washington Post had not yet been turned over.

"They were conspicuously absent although they were both requested," George Hartmann told NBC News.

According to The Hill, Grassley told reporters Wednesday that his committee looks into any allegation about Kavanaugh brought to their attention as long as they could find the name of the accuser or the lawyer.

"All I can tell you is we’re handling it exactly like we've handled every newspaper report or everybody contacting our office or anonymous even, if we can get the name and or the lawyer we've followed up with the usual staff interrogation,” Grassley added asked about the latest allegation from a woman represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Grassley said on Twitter he has about 20 investigators, including agents on loan from federal agencies, "tracking down all allegations/leads & talking to all witnesses & gathering all evidence." Second-ranking Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas said the committee has asked Avenatti to produce his client for a sworn interview.

* * *

All 10 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee called on Trump in a statement to withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination or order an FBI investigation into all allegations against him.

And so with new accusers emerging by the day, if not the hour, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, a member of Republican leadership, said party leaders still intend to hold the Judiciary vote on Friday, stay through the weekend and confirm Kavanaugh on the Senate floor next week. He declined to say if there are 50 votes for Kavanaugh at this point, though he predicted the nominee will "get confirmed in the end."

It was unclear if there would be rioting if Kavanaugh was confirmed early next week.