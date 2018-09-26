"Habitual Liar" Trump And "3rd Rate Lawyer, Low Life" Avenatti Engage In Furious Twitter Spat

Following Wednesday's accusation against Brett Kavanaugh by Julie Sweatnick, who Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, systematically drugged and "gang raped" women at parties, Sweatnick's attorney Michael Avenatti and President Trump engaged in a fierce Twitter battle.

Following Sweatnick's allegation that she knew about, and was ultimately victim to the rape gang (without ever reporting the alleged mass-rapings to authorities), President Trump tweeted: "Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life!"

To which Avenatti replied: "“False accusations?” Like those crimes your fixer Cohen pled to? You are an habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation. You are so inept that your “best and brightest” are Cohen and Giuliani. Let’s go."

Sweatnick's allegation is the latest in a series of unsupported allegations by women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s.

Christine Blasey Ford accused the Supreme Court nominee of groping her at a party in the early 1980s which she can't remember the location, date or other specifics - while a second woman, Deborah Ramirez said that Kavanaugh waved his penis at her while at a Yale party. Ramirez's account is similarly hazy to Ford's.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford are scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning, while a vote has been scheduled to confirm Kavanaugh Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. EST.