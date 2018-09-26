Joe Biden Explains To Democrats Why "An FBI Report Isn't Worth Anything"

Well this is awkward...

With leftists up and down the country triggered at the prospect of the confirmation Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the tactic has switched to character assassination and delay in a last ditch effort to hold up the vote into and beyond the midterms.

As the various sexual abuse allegations have crept out of the woodwork from registered Democrats sudden memory flashes from over 35 years ago, Democratic politicians across the land have demanded a full FBI investigation to get to the bottom of all this (which is an utter lie if any one of them were telling the truth, since the real goal is simply to delay and an FBI probe of something as ancient as this will take months).

The calls for an FBI probe are everywhere...

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Christine Blasey Ford 's attorneys argue that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who is on the committee, said she believes Ford is telling the truth, asserted that agents in the FBI "are really well equipped to do this kind of investigation, but they're not being given the authority to do it" by the Justice Department or the Trump White House. "I believe that the FBI… should be compelled to do its job in terms of completing their background investigation and that's not being done." While Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, has been criticized for how she's handled the allegations, also called for the FBI "to reopen and complete the background investigation." Today, following a second (or third) set of allegations, Chuck Schumer demanded that Republicans suspend the Kavanaugh process and called for an FBI probe. And finally there's Joe Biden , who piped in to insist that a sexual misconduct allegation from 35 years ago made by Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh should be probed by the FBI. “We did that for Anita Hill,” Biden told anchors on the Today Show last Friday.

Which is odd...

Since in 1991, former Vice President Joe Biden, as the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman during the Clarence Thomas Anita-Hill hearings, dismissed any conclusions the FBI came to in their report about the sexual harassment allegations Hill made against Thomas at the time.

“The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not in this or any other case reach a conclusion... period. So, judge, there is no reason why you should know this... The reason why we cannot rely on the FBI report - you wouldn’t like it if we did, because it is inconclusive,” Biden stated at the 1991 Committee hearing. He continued, “They say he said, she said, and they said, period... So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not, they do not, they do not reach conclusions. They do not make, as my friend points out more accurately, they do not make recommendations.”

So it seems that when you're defending an African American judge accused of sexual misconduct, The FBI is useless; but when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations against a Republican (or as Joe put it 'dregs of society'), it's time to throw the FBI book at them?