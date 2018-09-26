Kavanaugh Accuser Slammed For Not Reporting "Gang Rape" Parties Allegedly Attended As Adult

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 16:40

The latest accuser to come out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing harsh blowback from her claim to have attended 10 high school parties at which she claims systematic gang rapes took place, orchestrated by Kavanaugh and a friend. 

The 55-year-old accuser, Julie Swetnick, is two years older than Kavanaugh and would have been 18-years-old when she attended the alleged High School parties between 1981-1983. 

Many have noted that Swetnick, if she's telling the truth, did nothing about the alleged high school gang-rapes despite claiming she "witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaough and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be "gang raped" in a side room or bedroom by a "train" of numerous boys." 

Swetnick says she has a "firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their "turn" with a girl inside the room," yet she never reported the alleged rape parties to authorities despite having attended them as an adult

Meanwhile Swetnick's attorney, Michael Avenatti, slammed President Trump and GOP legislators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley for calling his client a liar.

Last but not least - 60 classmates have no clue who the hell Swetnick is (h/t Cassandra Fairbanks @ Gateway Pundit)

With drama like this, no wonder nobody goes to the movies anymore.  