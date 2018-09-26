Kavanaugh Accuser Slammed For Not Reporting "Gang Rape" Parties Allegedly Attended As Adult

The latest accuser to come out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing harsh blowback from her claim to have attended 10 high school parties at which she claims systematic gang rapes took place, orchestrated by Kavanaugh and a friend.

The 55-year-old accuser, Julie Swetnick, is two years older than Kavanaugh and would have been 18-years-old when she attended the alleged High School parties between 1981-1983.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Many have noted that Swetnick, if she's telling the truth, did nothing about the alleged high school gang-rapes despite claiming she "witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaough and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be "gang raped" in a side room or bedroom by a "train" of numerous boys."

Swetnick says she has a "firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their "turn" with a girl inside the room," yet she never reported the alleged rape parties to authorities despite having attended them as an adult.

Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this?



Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger?



Isn’t there some duty to warn others? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

And assuming someone wouldn’t report it for whatever reason why would you go back even once let alone go to 9 other parties? Give me a break. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 26, 2018

Kav's lawyer on third accusation: "Really? you witnessed gang rapes and you never said anything? You have never come forward? ... as a parent of a daughter and two sons, I cannot imagine not coming forward when this man was named, if that's what you witnessed." pic.twitter.com/vk2Ks0wFE6 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2018

Is there any way to read this besides "I saw multiple girls get gang raped, kept associating with their rapists until I also got gang raped, and decided the proper amount of time to wait to talk about it was 35 years" — Bernienomics (@Bernienomics) September 26, 2018

There’s a special place in hell for women who claim they were partying while knowing other women were being gang raped in the other room, Julie Swetnick. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 26, 2018

So according to Julie Swetnick’s accusation we’re supposed to believe that a gang of serial rapists were terrorizing young women at house parties and not only did no one ever report it but she KEPT GOING TO THE PARTIES? Oh and the FBI missed this on 6 background checks? Really?! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 26, 2018

.@MichaelAvenatti’s client Julie Swetnick is 55 years old.



That makes her 18-19 years old from 1981-1982.



She’s admitting to being an adult at ten parties where minors were being gang raped, but she told no one.



Investigate and if possible, charge her. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 26, 2018

Is it normal for a college chick to go to high school parties? — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) September 26, 2018

What?!?



"Ms. Swetnick grew up in Montgomery County, Md., graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1980 before attending college"



She was attending high-school parties where gang rapes occurred while a college student? https://t.co/7mSt80OR2Z — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 26, 2018

Meanwhile Swetnick's attorney, Michael Avenatti, slammed President Trump and GOP legislators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley for calling his client a liar.

.@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC - Are you three privileged, white men calling my client Julie a liar? How dare you attack a sexual assault victim. She has risked her life to do the right thing. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Your actions are disgraceful. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Last but not least - 60 classmates have no clue who the hell Swetnick is (h/t Cassandra Fairbanks @ Gateway Pundit).

In a new letter signed by 60 classmates of Brett Kavanaugh they say they have literally never even met a woman named Julie Swetnick (Avenatti's client) pic.twitter.com/FJKqSppFT6 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2018

With drama like this, no wonder nobody goes to the movies anymore.