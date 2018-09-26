Kavanaugh "Gang Bang" Accuser Exposed: Restraining Order, Link To Blasey-Ford

Brett Kavanaugh's fourth accuser, Julie Swetnick, has just had an ominous cloud of doubt cast over her allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

Less than 24 hours after her attorney, Michael Avenatti, revealed Swetnick's salacious claim that Kavanaugh and a friend ran a date-rape "gang bang" operation at 10 high school parties she attended as an adult (yet never reported to the authorities), Politico reports that Swetnick's ex-boyfriend, Richard Vinneccy - a registered Democrat, took out a restraining order against her, and says he has evidence that she's lying.

"Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time," Vinneccy said in a telephone interview with POLITICO. "I know a lot about her." -Politico

"I have a lot of facts, evidence, that what she’s saying is not true at all," he said. "I would rather speak to my attorney first before saying more."

Avenatti called the claims "outrageous" and hilariously accused the press of "digging into the past" of a woman levying a claim against Kavanaugh from over 35 years ago.

Earlier Wednesday, researcher and journalist Thomas Wictor discovered that a report about Swetnick by The Guardian had mysteriously been altered to remove a reference to her former employer, New York Life:

Lo and behold, Swetnick made a sexual harassment claim against New York Life - and used the firm run by Christine Blasey Ford's attorney to represent her .

