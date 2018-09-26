Watch Live: President Trump Holds A Press Conference

This should be good - President Trump is holding one of his unusually infrequent press conferences.

The big question is - what will be the topic?

War with Iran? Assad's a big loser? Putin's not a pal anymore? Kavanaugh is a great guy? Rosenstein's fired? CNN's fake? Avenatti's a low-life? Xi's a great friend (but a thief on trade)? Trudeau can suck it? We love Mexico? NoKo and SoKo are our new best friends? Powell's a disappointment? Record high stocks? Record low unemployment?

President Trump is due to speak at 5pmET: