Kavanaugh Accuser Has No Idea Who Funded Her Polygraph Test, Then Her Lawyers Chime In

California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford says she doesn't "think" she paid for a polygraph examination concerning her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

When asked by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell Thursday afternoon who did pay for it, Ford stated that did "not yet" know who picked up the tab for the August 7 exam at the Maryland Hilton Hotel - which Ford attended after flying to Maryland.

MITCHELL: Did you pay for the polygraph yourself? FORD: I don’t think so. MITCHELL: Do you know who paid for the polygraph? FORD: Not yet, no.

Christine Blasey Ford, in Senate testimony, says she doesn’t know who paid for her polygraph test regarding sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/005BvMqW3Y pic.twitter.com/7aCI40i55v — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2018

Mitchell then asked why polygraph administrator Jerry Hanafin did not conduct the exam in his Virginia office, and instead held it at a hotel next to Washington International Airport, Ford said: "I had left my grandmother’s funeral at that point at Fort Lincoln Cemetery that day and I was on a tight scheduled to get to make a plane to Manchester, New Hampshire."

Mitchell then asked "So you were administered a polygraph on the day that you attended your grand mother’s funeral?" to which Ford replied "Correct, or it might have been the next day." In a subsequent hot-mic moment, Ford then turned to her attorney, Debra Katz, and said "I don’t remember the exact day."

Following a lunch break, Ford was once again asked who paid for the test - at which point her attorneys jumped in and said "Her lawyers" paid for it, "as is routine" he added.

How do you not know if you paid for your polygraph or not? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

I minored in psychology while in college and the idea that a professor of psychology knows NOTHING about polygraph tests is absolutely ridiculous.



If she truly doesn’t know anything about polygraph tests she shouldn’t be teaching psychology.#KavanaughHearings — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 27, 2018