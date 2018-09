Cash US equity markets are open and that has prompted the now ubiquitous buying-panic in whatever has some momentum - Nasdaq in this case. The Dow is rolling lower and WTI is suddenly getting monkey-hammered...

Nasdaq has surged back above the pre-Powell-Plunge highs...

And as Nasdaq surges, WTI plunges, erasing the gains from earlier comments by the U.S. energy secretary, who ruled out the release of emergency crude reserves.

The Dollar Index is extending its Hawkish Fed gains...