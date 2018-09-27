Trump Spoke To Rosenstein, Postponed Meeting Til Next Week

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders just confirmed to reporters that President Trump "spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week," adding that "they do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing."

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein had arrived at the White House on Thursday morning for a previously scheduled national security meeting.

As The Hill reports, The White House said earlier this week that Trump and Rosenstein would meet on Thursday following a New York Times report that Rosenstein last spring discussed secretly taping the president and recruiting other Cabinet members to invoke the 25th amendment to remove the president.

Trump on Wednesday cast doubt on the report, citing Rosenstein’s denial and suggesting he would keep his deputy attorney general on the job, at least for now. Trump also noted that he might delay the meeting in order to avoid distraction from Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings.

“I would much prefer keeping Rod Rosenstein,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. “Many people said I had the right to absolutely fire him. He said he did not say it. He said he does not believe that. And nobody in this room believes it, by the way,” Trump continued.

Rosenstein has denied the Times account, but the report sparked widespread speculation that he could be fired or resign.

Earlier in the day, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told “Fox & Friends”, that "if it needs to get pushed a few hours or to the next day, maybe it will...But they are both committed to speaking with each other and resolving this once and for all.”

Dow Jones Newswires reports that Rosenstein (for now) remains Deputy Attorney General overseeing Special Counsel Mueller's Russia Probe.

No word yet from Axios on whether he verbally or any other way, resigned again.