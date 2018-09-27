Watch Live: Kavanaugh Faces Accuser For First Time In Marathon Hearing

Update (10:15): With Ranking member Dianne Feinstein (who initially helped publicize Ford's allegations) nearly finished with his opening remarks, the headlines are starting to roll in...
Grassley opened the hearing by assailing Democrats, asking why they didn't publish Ford's allegations sooner, and apologizing to both Ford and Kavanaugh for the "vile threats" levied at their families. The Iowa Republican promised a "safe, comfortable and dignified" atmosphere at the hearing. Ford is expected to testify first, with Kavanaugh following later in the day.
*GRASSLEY ATTACKS FEINSTEIN FOR LACK OF ACTION ON ACCUSATIONS
CNN has published a list of committee members and pointed out that, of the 21 senators on the committee, only four are women.
Eleven Republicans:
Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa
Sen. Orrin Hatch, of Utah
Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina
Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas
Sen. Michael Lee, of Utah
Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas
Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska
Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona
Sen. Mike Crapo, of Idaho
Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina
Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana
Ten Democrats:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California
Sen. Patrick Leahy, of Vermont
Sen. Dick Durbin, of Ilinois
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, of Rhode Island
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota
Sen. Christopher Coons, of Delaware
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut
Sen. Mazie Hirono, of Hawaii
Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jeresey
Sen. Kamala Harris, of California
CNN is also reporting that Democratic senators aren't expected to consolidate their questions,
Senate Democrats are not expected to consolidate their questions, meaning no one is giving up their allotted time to ask questions in order to allow others m ore time. However, they are coordinating their questions.
* * *
After a series of delays and countless hours of haggling and speculation, President Trump's embattled SCOUTS nominee Brett Kavanaugh will face the first of what are now five accusers (two of them anonymous) who have alleged that he sexually attacked or assaulted them, or someone they know, in the distant past.
For the hearing, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford - who went public 11 days ago with allegations that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, attempted to remove her clothes and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help during a high school party 36 years ago - will travel to Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building to answer questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as a female sex crimes prosecutor hired by committee Republicans. Kavanaugh, who has already sat for two days of confirmation hearings, will also attend the hearing, where he will answer questions about allegations of past sexual misconduct.
The hearing, which is slated to begin at 10 am ET, is expected to be a media circus that has already drawn comparisons to the confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas, who was nearly waylaid by accusations of sexual harassment from former law clerk Anita Hill back in the early 1990s. The hearing is expected to last several hours.
Watch the hearing live below:
We've published a guide to everything readers need to know about the hearing a piece explaining the potential repercussions that this hearing could have on the #MeToo movement and a story detailing some of the latest allegations against Kavanaugh.
* * *
Democrats will seek to paint Kavanaugh as scattered and anxious, while Republicans are hoping to discredit Ford by focusing on gaps in her memories. Already, all of the people who Ford claims were at the party have said they either weren't there or that the incident never happened.
Another question that will be on viewers minds: What will Trump think of the hearing?
And will any more accusers step forward between now and the time the marathon session ends?