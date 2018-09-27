Update (10:15): With Ranking member Dianne Feinstein (who initially helped publicize Ford's allegations) nearly finished with his opening remarks, the headlines are starting to roll in...

Grassley opened the hearing by assailing Democrats, asking why they didn't publish Ford's allegations sooner, and apologizing to both Ford and Kavanaugh for the "vile threats" levied at their families. The Iowa Republican promised a "safe, comfortable and dignified" atmosphere at the hearing. Ford is expected to testify first, with Kavanaugh following later in the day.

*GRASSLEY ATTACKS FEINSTEIN FOR LACK OF ACTION ON ACCUSATIONS

CNN has published a list of committee members and pointed out that, of the 21 senators on the committee, only four are women.

Eleven Republicans:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa

Sen. Orrin Hatch, of Utah

Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina

Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas

Sen. Michael Lee, of Utah

Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas

Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska

Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona

Sen. Mike Crapo, of Idaho

Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina

Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana

Ten Democrats:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California

Sen. Patrick Leahy, of Vermont

Sen. Dick Durbin, of Ilinois

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, of Rhode Island

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota

Sen. Christopher Coons, of Delaware

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut

Sen. Mazie Hirono, of Hawaii

Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jeresey

Sen. Kamala Harris, of California

CNN is also reporting that Democratic senators aren't expected to consolidate their questions,

Senate Democrats are not expected to consolidate their questions, meaning no one is giving up their allotted time to ask questions in order to allow others m ore time. However, they are coordinating their questions.

* * *

After a series of delays and countless hours of haggling and speculation, President Trump's embattled SCOUTS nominee Brett Kavanaugh will face the first of what are now five accusers (two of them anonymous) who have alleged that he sexually attacked or assaulted them, or someone they know, in the distant past.

For the hearing, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford - who went public 11 days ago with allegations that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, attempted to remove her clothes and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help during a high school party 36 years ago - will travel to Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building to answer questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as a female sex crimes prosecutor hired by committee Republicans. Kavanaugh, who has already sat for two days of confirmation hearings, will also attend the hearing, where he will answer questions about allegations of past sexual misconduct.

The hearing, which is slated to begin at 10 am ET, is expected to be a media circus that has already drawn comparisons to the confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas, who was nearly waylaid by accusations of sexual harassment from former law clerk Anita Hill back in the early 1990s. The hearing is expected to last several hours.

* * *

Democrats will seek to paint Kavanaugh as scattered and anxious, while Republicans are hoping to discredit Ford by focusing on gaps in her memories. Already, all of the people who Ford claims were at the party have said they either weren't there or that the incident never happened.

Another question that will be on viewers minds: What will Trump think of the hearing?

And will any more accusers step forward between now and the time the marathon session ends?