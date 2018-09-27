What Was In The Envelope That Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Slipped To Kavanaugh Accuser's Lawyer?

A curious thing happened on Christine Blasey Ford's way out of Congressional testimony today - when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) handed Ford's lawyer, Michael Bromwich, a thick envelope after shaking hands.

Watch:

WATCH: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Slips Envelope To Dr. Ford's Lawyer Following Hearing pic.twitter.com/TG2b0KGVvQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2018

Ford's attorneys told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that they are representing her on a pro bono basis.



During questions from staff lawyer Rachel Mitchell as to who was paying her legal bills, Bromwich interjected "Both her counsel are doing this pro bono." Furthermore, Ford was unable to explain who paid for - or will pay for - her polygraph.