Aregntina Hikes Rates To 65% As Peso Plunges To New Record Low

It appears the market is willing to test BCRA's mettle as it pukes pesos down to a new record low against the greenback and pushes towards the bottom of its new "no intervention" band.

The new record low is now 41.54/USD...

While not 'allowed' to intervene directly until 44/USD, Bloomberg reports that Argentina just hiked its Leliq rate to 65%.

The sharp drop follows Thursday’s 2.8% decline and comes despite the IMF agreeing on Wednesday to increase its bailout package to the Latin American country by an extra $7.1bn.