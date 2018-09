Ahead of today's miss on Chicago PMI (60.4 vs 62.0 exp), 'soft' survey data has been surging as 'hard' real data has been slumping. The 'reality gap' is now at its widest in 11 months...

Chicago PMI dropped to its lowest since April... September's drop is the largest since March...

But Chicago's disappointment bucked the recent trend in 'soft' survey data that has pushed the gap between hope and reality to 11-month highs...