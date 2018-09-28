House Intel Committee Votes To Release 53 Trump-Russia Transcripts

The House Intelligence Committee on Friday voted to release 53 transcripts related to the panel's Trump-Russia investigation, reports The Hill, "teeing up a massive document dump ahead of the November midterm elections."

The transcripts will include testimony from several current and former key members of Trump's orbit, including Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Jr., Roger Stone and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Also included will be interviews with former Obama administration officials such as former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper as well as former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

The transcripts — 53 in total — will not immediately be released but will now go to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for a classification review, which could take days or weeks to complete. The documents are poised to revive discussion about the House panel’s Russia investigation, which dramatically broke down into partisan infighting and culminated in Republicans moving to end the probe in a party-line vote last March. Democrats have accused the GOP leaders of ending the probe prematurely. -The Hill

House GOP released a report on their findings in April which found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.