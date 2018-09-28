Massive 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Off Coast Of Indonesia

A massive magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the Indonesia island of Sumatra, prompting tsunami warnings across the Pacific ring of fire, according to USGS. The quake followed a smaller quake killed one person and damaged some homes.

#BREAKING: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck just minutes ago 48 miles North of Palu, Indonesia. A tsunami alert, meaning watch for updates and be ready to evacuate, is in effect for the island chain. No Tsunami Warning is in effect for the United States. pic.twitter.com/HgMmdVVEqS — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) September 28, 2018

The comes after a series of earthquakes in July and August killed nearly 500 people on the island of Lombok, a popular vacation spot southwest of Sulawesi. Back in February, Mt. Sinabung erupted on the island of Sumatra, triggering mass evacuations.

Prelim M7.5 Earthquake Minahasa, Sulawesi, Indonesia Sep-28 10:02 UTC, updates https://t.co/PJqcklbxow — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 28, 2018

The quake dredges up memories of the massive 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. Reports of the damage from Friday's quake have not yet emerged. Tsunami warnings following the quake do not extent to the US.