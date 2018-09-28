Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes On Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Friday at 9:30 a.m. on President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh - one day after riveting testimony from both Kavanugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Update 9:43 a.m. The proceedings have begun with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) insisting that the panel subpoena Mark Judge, the other boy Ford claims was in the room. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley responded by reading a signed letter from Judge, declaring that he has no knowledge of the indicent from 36 years ago. The committee voted not to subpoena Judge.

Update 10:00 a.m. The committee has approved a motion to vote on Kavanaugh for 1:30 p.m. EST by a margin of 11-8. Booker and Harris declined to vote in protest.

Ford claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while at a high school party, while Kavanaugh responded with a vehement and categorical denial in an emotional statement.

Senate Republicans are seeking to push Kavanugh through to confirmation on Friday, while the Democrats stood by Ford and are insisting that the confirmation be stopped or delayed until a "full investigation" can be conducted.

Friday morning, Politico reported that the Senate panel had been advised by Rachel Mitchell, the attorney who represented the GOP members, that as a prosecutor "she would not charge Kavanaugh or even pursue a search warrant."

"Rachel Mitchell, a lawyer who was retained by the Senate GOP to question Ford, broke down her analysis of the testimony to Republicans, but did not advise them how to vote. She told them that as a prosecutor she would not charge Kavanaugh or even pursue a search warrant, according to a person briefed on the meeting." -Politico

#RachelMitchell told Republican senators in a members mtg last night that she wouldn't charge #Kavanaugh. People briefed on the mtg said Mitchell was very clear with senators that based on evidence presented, she couldn't bring the case "anywhere near a court room." — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) September 28, 2018

Last night, Townhall reported that Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Senate insider.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. -Townhall

Speaking with reporters, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says he thinks "all of America" thought Ford's testimony was compelling, while President Trump tweeted on Thursday night: "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting."

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

FULL INTERVIEW: @PressSec Sarah Sanders on Kavanaugh testimony: "This could have been done differently." https://t.co/BcNBKBAZ89 pic.twitter.com/P8AfT04bXg — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2018

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, told CBS This Morning said that Kavanaugh will call "balls and strikes" fairly, as he has done for more than a decade. She noted that Ford's testimony was "very compelling and very sympathetic," and that Ford "was wronged by somebody," but that it wasn't Kavanaugh.

"It seems that she absolutely was wronged by somebody … it may turn out that they're both right," she said. "That she was sexually assaulted but that he had nothing to do with it."

Stay tuned for updates throughout Friday's vote.