Dramatic Footage Captures Tsunami Crashing Into Heavily Populated Indonesian Coastline

The massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the Indonesian island of Sulawesi unleashed a tsunami that destroyed property along the island's Palu region.

Amid the chaos, a stunning video of the tsunami's impact on the coastline was uploaded to social media. The footage shows hundreds of people running for their lives as pandemonium erupts.

Jadi tadi setelah #gempadonggala yang beritanya sudah banyak beredar itu temen saya masih bisa kontak adiknya. Tapi setelah itu dia dapat video ini, dan ga bisa hubungin keluarga dan teman-temannya. Mungkin sinyal mati semua. Jadi kalau ada info kabarin ya. pic.twitter.com/2HY4Yqg0ut — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) September 28, 2018

In another part of the video, water can be seen crashing towards the Baiturrahman Mosque and the Palu Grand Mall.

Officials said that waters have receded and details of casualties haven't been released. A separate tsunami hit another city, Donggala.

Officials said houses were swept away and multiple families were reported missing. Communications in central Sulawesi were knocked out and rescue officials are having trouble reaching people. Officials expect to have more information in the coming days.