Bill Maher Makes Homophobic Joke About Lindsey Graham And "Dead Boyfriend" John McCain

HBO host Bill Maher made a homophobic joke on Friday against Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the late Senator John McCain, suggesting that Graham "needs the stabilizing inflence of his dead boyfriend.

"You know what’s bad is this Trumpifying of people," Maher quipped. I mean, the fact that Trump can either find people like him or make them … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend because he is just …"

Maher, a "blood oath" sex club enthusiast, also joked during his monologue that Graham escaped from the two women who ambushed Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator on Friday because he was "familiar with the back door." 

CNN's April Ryan chimed in with "He said it." 

Panelist Max Brooks then added: "Lindsey Graham has always been the beta male," adding "John McCain was the alpha. He was the sidekick and now he’s lost his protector. He’s lost his big brother, and he needs protection. So he’s always looking for Trump to protect him now because that’s how he’s always been."

Graham has denied allegations that he's gay, telling the New York Times in 2010: "I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men. I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge – but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry." 

Rosie O'Donnell, meanwhile, came under fire last week for similar homophobic comments - calling Graham a "closeted idiot" over Twitter. 

In January, unemployed comedian Chelsea Handler was also slammed for tweeting a vulguar homophobic comment suggesting that Graham is a closeted gay man who is being blackmailed. 

Apparently Twitter's targeted harrasment policies only go in one direction...  