Bill Maher Makes Homophobic Joke About Lindsey Graham And "Dead Boyfriend" John McCain

HBO host Bill Maher made a homophobic joke on Friday against Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the late Senator John McCain, suggesting that Graham "needs the stabilizing inflence of his dead boyfriend."

"You know what’s bad is this Trumpifying of people," Maher quipped. I mean, the fact that Trump can either find people like him or make them … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend because he is just …"

Maher, a "blood oath" sex club enthusiast, also joked during his monologue that Graham escaped from the two women who ambushed Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator on Friday because he was "familiar with the back door."

CNN's April Ryan chimed in with "He said it."

The reaction particularly from White House correspondent April Ryan in this clip after Bill Maher disgustingly broaches the late John McCain in calling him Lindsey Graham's "dead boyfriend" should be a complete embarrassment to the rest of the WH press corps. Video below: https://t.co/p0Ud01i4qE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 29, 2018

Leftist Loon Bill Maher does homophobic gay joke. I guess homophobia is ok if you’re a hypocritical leftie https://t.co/m0I2smqlz3 — Steve 🔥Mudflap 🔥McGrew (@stevemcgrew) September 29, 2018

Panelist Max Brooks then added: "Lindsey Graham has always been the beta male," adding "John McCain was the alpha. He was the sidekick and now he’s lost his protector. He’s lost his big brother, and he needs protection. So he’s always looking for Trump to protect him now because that’s how he’s always been."

Graham has denied allegations that he's gay, telling the New York Times in 2010: "I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men. I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge – but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry."

Rosie O'Donnell, meanwhile, came under fire last week for similar homophobic comments - calling Graham a "closeted idiot" over Twitter.

fuck u u closeted idiot - this is the patriarchy exposed - this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018

So angry. And did you just use being closeted as a slur? Kinda homophobic, Rosie. — Will Perkins (@willperkins58) September 27, 2018

I like you Rosie, but we could all do without the homophobic innuendo. It is beneath you. I don't think you are a homophobe but some of your comments suggest you may be one. — Nader (@DM007A) September 27, 2018

In January, unemployed comedian Chelsea Handler was also slammed for tweeting a vulguar homophobic comment suggesting that Graham is a closeted gay man who is being blackmailed.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Apparently Twitter's targeted harrasment policies only go in one direction...