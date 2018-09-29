Elizabeth Warren Hints At 2020 Presidential Run

Pocahontas is almost ready to make it official.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday during a town hall meeting that she would consider a run for the Democratic nomination in 2020 once the midterms are over.

"After Nov. 6, I will take a hard look at running for president," Warren told the crowd in Holyoke, Mass., provoking uproarious applause.

During the meeting, the Democrat shared her views on President Trump's agenda and the state of the country in the Trump era, while also weighing in on the controversy surrounding Trump's SCOTUS pick, Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations of sexual misconduct that have forced the postponement of his confirmation vote pending the outcome of a limited FBI background-check probe, as USA Today reported.

"I watched powerful men helping a powerful man make it to an even more powerful position," Warren said, according to the newspaper. "And I thought, 'Times up'". "It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top."

After she declared what was essentially a soft declaration of her 2020 campaign, the crowd responded with a standing ovation, as video of the event showed.

Previously, Warren had stayed quiet on her 2020 plans, telling NBC's "Meet the Press" back in March that she wanted to focus on her current job, and denied wanting to run (though her name has consistently been ranked among the likely contenders for the Democratic nom in what remains a wide-open field).

"I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused," Warren told MTP. "I'm not running for president."

However, Warren refused to "pledge" to serve out her full six-year term.

Watch the video below:

According to RealClearPolitics, Warren, who will be defending her seat in 2018, currently boasts a double-digit lead over her Republican challenger, Beth Lindstrom.

The Boston Globe pointed out that Warren has been campaigning for Democrats in battleground states and making other moves that could presage a presidential run. According to federal filings, she has $15.6 million in her campaign war chest.

Meanwhile, at a rally in West Virginia, President Trump urged the crowd to vote for Republicans on Nov. 6, saying Warren is "conservative" compared with the new base of the Democratic Party.

"They've gone crazy. They've gone loco."