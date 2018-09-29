"He's Got Balls": Steve Bannon Thinks Michael Avenatti Has A Serious Shot In 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon said on Friday that attorney Michael Avenatti could become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.

Speaking with Bill Maher about the state of the Democratic party, Bannon agreed with the HBO host that Avenatti - lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels and Judge Brett Kavanaugh's "gang rape" accuser - can capture the left with his bravado and plain spoken language.

"The guy who’s the outsider, who like blows through the regular politician because he looks different and he’s got balls," said Maher - to which Bannon replied: "If Bernie Sanders had an ounce of Avenatti’s fearlessness, he would have been the Democratic nominee and we would have had a much tougher time beating him."

"Bernie doesn't have fearlessness?" asked Maher.

"Not like Avenatti," Bannon replied. "I’ve not done any due diligence on this guy, but I tell you he’s got a fearlessness and he’s a fighter. I think he’ll go through a lot of this field if he decides to stick with it."

"I don’t happen to think a professional politician is going to be there at the end of the day. I’ve always said it’s going to be an Oprah or an Avenatti — somebody who’s more media savvy,” said Bannon.

"You’re gonna have Trump on the right, a politician, maybe a Kamala Harris or somebody on the left, and I think you’ll have a Bloomberg or a Romney or somebody in the center," Bannon concluded. "I think it will be a three-way race."

Watch: