Roger Stone: Out Of Control Mueller's Probably Going To Frame Me

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton during Friday's "Rising" show that it is possible he could be framed in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference... but not for anything related to Trump or collusion or Russia...

"I think it's entirely possible that I could be framed on some matter that relates not to Russian collusion or WikiLeaks collaboration or advanced knowledge on the acquisition or publication of [Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman] John Podesta's emails."

Roger Stone: "I think it's entirely possible that I could be framed on some matter that relates not to Russian collusion or WikiLeaks collaboration or advanced knowledge on the acquisition or publication of John Podesta's emails." https://t.co/6mmDcJIP82 pic.twitter.com/EJkNcR8fQs — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2018

Mueller is said to be investigating whether Stone had any advance knowledge of the WikiLeaks dump of the hacked Democratic National Committee documents during the 2016 presidential race.

"There is no evidence, no witness that can claim that I'm involved in any of that or for that matter any other illegal activity pertaining to the 2016 election," he continued. "At the same time, I recognize the practice of an out-of-control federal prosecutor's ability to find underlings, squeeze them and induce them to bear false witness against a bigger fish, and I guess I'm at least a medium-sized fish," he said.

Notably, Stone has yet to be charged with a crime in Mueller's investigation but has said he expects to be indicted.

See the full interview here...