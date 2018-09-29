UT Professor's Laptop Plays Porn In Front Of Packed Lecture Hall With 500 Students

A professor at the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus accidentally played a porno to a lecture hall filled with approximately 500 students last week, according to multiple reports.

On September 24, a video surfaced that appears to show UTSC psychology professor Steve Joordens playing a pornographic video on the projector screen by accident. The incident, which apparently took place at the start of the lecture, was recorded by one of the students in the class via a Snapchat video and subsequently posted onto Reddit, where, along with many memes made about the event, it instantly went viral. ... The class, which was reportedly PSYA01: Introduction to Biological and Cognitive Psychology, had about 500 students in the lecture hall. As seen in the video posted by the student, many students in the class were laughing, though others could be seen walking out of the room. ... “When I saw the [pornographic] video, I was surprised,” the original poster, a first-year student studying Philosophy, wrote. -The Varsity

"I was not expecting that especially this early in the morning… I found the whole situation funny and he made a lot of people laugh," said the student.

Professor Steve Joordens - who joined UTSC in 1995, responded to the incident - telling The Varsity: "With respect to the event that happened prior to my class on Monday the 24th, I want to be clear that what happened was completely unintentional and I feel absolutely terrible about it," adding "I have apologized to my class and now I want to move on. Thanks to my students, colleagues and my amazing family for their support and understanding."

Surprisingly, the professor didn't cancel the lecture or really do anything apart from taking the video down and, according to students, said "well that was awkward" and resumed teaching. At face value, it seemed that was the end of the story. Though many students are convinced it's actually a part of something bigger. -Narcity

"Everyone makes mistakes so I can’t blame him," said the student who posted the video. "I hope nothing bad happens in the future and this can just be a thing to laugh about, I hope his job isn’t affected or anything in his personal life either."

That said, not everybody think the porn was an accident...