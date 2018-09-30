Lindsey Graham Blasts Feinstein's "Despicable Process" As She Demands FBI Release Scope Of Kavanaugh Probe

Seemingly unsatisfied with the fact that The FBI will not be interviewing everyone in the United States (living and dead), The Hill reports that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is calling for the White House and the FBI to release the written directive President Trump sent launching the investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Feinstein sent a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday requesting that a copy of Trump’s written directive be released to the committee.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations before the Senate, I am writing to request that you provide the Senate Judiciary Committee with a copy of the written directive by the White House to the FBI,” Feinstein wrote.

She also requested that the bureau release the names of any additional witnesses or evidence that is included if FBI agents expand the original investigation.

Feinstein's demands come shortly after President Trump raged about Democrats' "Obstruct & Delay" tactics, pointing out that no matter what he does "it will never be enough for Democrats."

Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the “time” and “scope” of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough. Hello! For them, it will never be enough - stay tuned and watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

And quite clearly the narrative is set as Deep Statist, and former FBI Director, James Comey called the seven-day time frame "idiotic," while defending the FBI's ability to investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh in a NYT op-ed.

"It is better to give professionals seven days to find facts than have no professional investigation at all," Comey wrote in a Sunday op-ed for The New York Times. "Agents can just do their work. Find facts. Speak truth to power."

But, with regard to the Democrats' new talking point - and clearly the angle that Feinstein is taking - regarding the 'limiting' of ther FBI investigation to 'just' one week, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo made a quite insightful comment that has yet to produce a credible response from the left.

Caputo said Sunday on CNN that one week should be plenty of time to investigate the sexual misconduct claims brought forward by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women.

“We all know the FBI looked at 650,000 of Hillary Clinton’s emails in just 24 to 36 hours so it'll just take a week,” Caputo said.

Caputo noted it took three days in 1991 for the FBI to investigate Anita Hill’s claims that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was then a nominee, had sexually harassed her.

However, Republicans are not taking this bullshit lying down as Slate.com reports that raging Lindsey Graham, speaking on ABC’s This Week today, called for an investigation into Senator Feinstein's handling of how Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations came to light.

“We’re going to do a wholesale and full-scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process,” Graham said. He listed the issues he wanted to look into: “Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust; who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer; why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @GStephanopoulos he's going to call for an investigation into "a despicable process," including "who in Feinstein's office" referred Christine Blasey Ford to her attorney Debra Katz and "who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust" https://t.co/sCbeD4PudT #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/0NrHlu4OjZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 30, 2018

One last thing...