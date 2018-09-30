Kanye West Booed During Pro-Trump Political Speech On SNL

Kanye West was laughed at and booed by the audience during Saturday Night Live's 44th season premiere, after the rapper filled in as a last-minute replacement for Ariana Grande.

The 41-year-old West, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat in support of President Trump, began to lecture the audience - chastising the Democratic party for creating black welfare and calling it a "Democratic plan."

The rant was captured on video by former SNL castmember Chris Rock, who was sitting in the audience. Rock can be heard saying "oh my God" at one point, while others in the crowd jeered the performance.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

"I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…" West rapped. "The blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan."

"There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago," West continued.

Additionally, West described how the SNL cast attempted to "bully" him into not wearing his MAGA cap, "You can't tell me what to do... follow your heart and stop following your mind...90% of news, LA media, writers, New York, rappers, musicians are liberal...so it's easy to make it seem like it's so one-sided..."

Kanye talking about how some people at SNL tried to bully him into not wearing the MAGA hat but he’s free, he’s not in their sunken place. Bravo Kanye. Be you. Be Ye. We aren’t the stereotypes they want to project and when you aren’t, you’re dangerous. pic.twitter.com/qhXMh1f0xH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2018

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Variety magazine, the room fell silent for most of West's dialogue.

The castmembers appeared embarrassed and two performers gently shook their heads in unison as he spoke. The audience was quiet and booed him at least twice. “The entire studio fell dead silent,” one eyewitness told Variety. West concluded by thanking the show for the platform “even though some of y’all don’t agree.” It had already been a bumpy evening: West and his accompanists veered between mediocre and bad on the three songs the show generously gave him. In the opening spot, West performed his latest single “I Love It” with Lil Pump. The pair were comically dressed as bottles of Perrier and Fiji water (respectively) that recalled Justin Timberlake’s “Liquorville” skits on the show. -Variety