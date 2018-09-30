Trump's New $1.5M Cadillac Limo, Called "The Beast," Spotted in NYC

A tricked-out stretched version of a Cadillac XT6 sedan was added to the fleet of presidential limousines last week; it is one of a dozen that will be added to the fleet under a $15.8 million production contract, and designed to protect the commander in chief from any attack.

Dubbed "The Beast" once again, the full list of operational capabilities of the limo, is, of course, a mystery. The Secret Service did not spill the beans about the what the limo can withstand and do for obvious reasons. However, they said the new Cadillac continues its legacy of providing "state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission."

NBC News said the limo could survive most attacks. The exterior armor plating is the most advanced in the world, eight inches thick and the bulletproof windows are about five inches thick. The profile of the tires are massive, almost the size as those on a coach bus, can run for a significant distance even if they are blown out from an attack.

"Protecting a president is never easy, especially in a modern era when POTUS could face any manner of threat, from handguns to rocket-propelled grenades," said NBC News.

Even the fuel tank is protected by a special foam that shields it in case of an improvised explosive device attack.

Some other high-tech features include a night vision system, door handles that shock unwanted guests, ability to fire tear gas or a smokescreen, and - in something straight out of an Inspector Gadget cartoon - deploy oil slicks in a high-speed chase, NBC reports.

If President Trump was injured, there is a cornucopia of medical supplies on board, including a mini-refrigerator with his blood.

The general public got their first glimpse of The Beast as it rolled through NYC with President Trump to his United Nations speech last week.

It’s crazy how the presidential beast limo sits as high as a SUV. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out! https://t.co/U42iDJQaLn

United States President Trump Presidential Motorcade With His Brand New Beast Limo In New York City pic.twitter.com/RjS4usqB20 — AcePilot2k7 (@kusduece) September 29, 2018

Earlier in the week, the Secret Service tweeted a photo of the vehicle, and a second limo parked at the Wall Street heliport in lower Manhattan. The caption said: "The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!"

The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018! pic.twitter.com/Ady0kISVy3 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 24, 2018

Able to seat seven, the last line of defense are Secret Service members who ride inside, armed with light machine guns. The Beast is supported by a convoy of protective vehicles. But what may be most remarkable is that President Trump even has the ability to dispatch the nuclear codes to fire missiles at either Russia, China, and or Iran from inside the limo...