Brett Kavanaugh Will Not Return To Teaching At Harvard

Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not be returning to his teaching position at Harvard Law School in January.

According to Judge Kavanaugh’s biographical page says on the United States Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit website. he has taught full-term courses on Separation of Powers at Harvard Law School (each year from 2008 to 2015), and on the Supreme Court at Harvard Law School (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

The Crimson reports that according to an email administrators sent to Law students Monday evening, Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole wrote:

"Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered."

The allegations that have roiled Kavanaugh's confirmation process, spurred students on the Law School's campus to call for Harvard to bar him from teaching pending a "full and fair investigation" of his alleged sexual misconduct.

It is unclear whether this decision is normal practice for a SCOTUS nominee at this stage of the process (i.e. pre-confirmation) or if this is a mutually-agreed separation from Harvard, reflecting what Judge Kavanaugh angrily exclaimed during the latest hearing that his family name "has been totally and permanently destroyed" and his prior life is now "ruined."