Gartman Defies Wall Street, Goes Long US Stocks, Short Europe

With virtually every bank now urging their clients to fade the rally in US stocks, and instead take advantage of the gaping chasm that has opened up between US and European stocks to put on a pair trade that is long Europe and short the US, "renowned commodity investor" Dennis Gartman has defied the sellside again, and in his latest note writes that he "officially" bought US stocks while selling Europe "generally via the Euro Stoxx 50 Index." So far, the trade appears to be working, to wit:

The US equity market futures are soaring on [the Nafta] news with the Dow futures trading approximately 200 points higher… or about 0.7% higher… and with the S&P futures trading 17- 18 “handles” higher o4 +0.5%. On Friday… finally… after discussing the idea at some length for some rather long while we actually and “officially” did buy US stock indices while selling Europe generally via the EURO STOXX 50 Index and we got very, very lucky for as we write we are nearly 1% higher on the US side of the trade and nearly 1% better on the European side of the trade. The only question now is when to add to the trade and we shall wait to see how far this initial trade moves before adding to the position on the inevitable correction. We may scoff at President Trump’s insistence that the new agreement not be called the NAFTA and must henceforth be referred to as the USMC but the fact that agreement has been reached is hugely positive news and has sent US stock index futures soaring. Canada’s stock market shall follow suit, and so too should Mexico’s. As for our retirement account we’ve done nothing for the third or fourth day in a row, remaining long of gold and remaining long of bond and/or bond-like funds, most of which went ex-dividend on Friday. We’ll be looking to swap out of the funds we have for funds that go ex-dividend in the next week or two, but otherwise we are very likely to sit tight and do nothing else.

As an added bonus, here is Gartman discussing the SEC's settlement with Elon Musk...

Finally, the SEC has proven itself to be emasculated in its decision to fine Elon Musk and Tesla a scant $40 million… $20 million for both… and to have Tesla remove Mr. Musk from his position as Chairman but allowing him to remain as the company’s CEO. This is comically insufficient punishment as far as we are concerned given the seriousness of the offenses. Shame upon the SEC for this diminished decision.

