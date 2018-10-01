Georgetown Prof: White GOP Senators In Kavanaugh Hearing "Deserve Miserable Deaths"

Authored by Abigail Marone via Campus Reform,

Georgetown University Distinguished Associate Professor Christine Fair tweeted that white Republican senators in the Brett Kavanaugh hearing deserve to die.

“Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement,” Fair tweeted on Thursday. Referencing a video of "Lindsey Graham's tirade," Fair, who is a victim of sexual assault, added, “all of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps." "Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes," she concluded the tweet.

“Professor Fair’s extremely offensive and violent remark goes against everything in line with Georgetown’s values,” TJ Collins, a recent Georgetown graduate told Campus Reform. “President DeGioia should immediately issue a statement condemning the tweet, and Professor Fair should not be permitted in the classroom ever again," Collins added. “As a student applying to this school, I wouldn’t have dared use that kind of language on a social media platform, especially surrounding a sensitive and controversial issue. Georgetown wouldn’t have admitted me if they had seen stuff like that,” a current Georgetown student who wished to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform. “I don’t think people that Georgetown actually employs should be held to a significantly lower standard. And clearly, any of her students that see this rant are going to feel threatened if they have opinions that differ from hers” the student continued.

Upon being contacted by Campus Reform to comment for this article, Fair stated,

“There is a war going on against women and you, and your despicable herd of so-called journalists seeking to protect male privilege and shame women for our victimization or our rage are complicit in this war.”

Days before, Fair tweeted, "GOP doesn't care about women. We knew this. Fuck them.”

In addition to her colorful Twitter timeline, Fair also runs a blog called ShitMenSay. “This is where I post snarcastic missives based upon the shit men (and sometimes woman-hating women) say to me via email, voicemail and comments ‘deposited’ on my various social media like celestial droppings of stupidity,” Fair writes in the blog description.

“This blog is not about “doxxing” foes or people with whom I disagree politically or otherwise. This blog is about ACCOUNTABILITY,” she continues. She has published home addresses, phone numbers, and places of employment of people who contacted her. Fair has also bragged about emailing the spouses and employers of those who contact her. “Despite what some clowns have said, NO ONE finds themselves mocked and outed on #ShitMenSay without harassing me. No one. Some men have had the audacity to whine that I am outing my poor, defenseless harassers. I tell these weasels to take their (almost always) white, male privilege and kindly deposit it in the only orifice that doesn’t embarrass them when it’s open” she says in her blog description.

Fair runs a second blog titled Tenacious Hellpussy, which she describes as “a nasty woman posting from the frontlines of fuckery.” Fair published Campus Reform’s request for comment and her response on her blog in a post titled: When “Aunt Lydia” of Campus Reform Tried to Launch Another Harassment Campaign: This is what she got.

“Dear Aunt Lydia (or perhaps, more appropriately, Rachel Mitchell? Which do you prefer? I prefer Aunt Lydia, so I”ll roll with that. Cool?)” she says at the start of her response. “You don’t like my violent words - which in fact are not posing a threat to anyone. I am not calling for violence. I merely speaking to what my spirituality says these vile souls deserve.” Professor Fair writes. “Surely, as a fine upstanding Christian, you condemn the goddless heathens like me to an afterlife of hell? You can micturate in your yoga pants at my WORDS, but I am angry at the VIOLENCE done to women and children in this country and the preponderant complicity of ONE political party right now” she continues.

Her full response can be viewed here.

Georgetown University did not respond to the request for comment in time for publication.