"I Don't Know What He Did" - Kavanaugh Accuser Backtracks On Key Assault Claims In NBC Interview

Third Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick just validated claims that she should be criminally prosecuted for lying in her initial sworn account alleging that Trump SCOTUS pick Brett Kavanaugh participated in "gang rapes" with his high school buddies back in the early 1980s.

In an interview with NBC news, Swetnick said that while she saw Kavanaugh aggressively hit on women at parties, she denied that she actually witnessed him participate in the rapes. She also said Kavanaugh wasn't a member of a group of boys who assaulted her during one of these parties.

"I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me," Swetnick told Snow. "But, before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there, I saw Mark Judge, and they were hanging out about where I started to feel disoriented and where the room was and where the other boys were hanging out and laughing." She added that Kavanaugh is an "admitted blackout drunk and drug addict." Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, one of the claims from her affidavit, she instead said that she merely "saw him around punch containers," and that she wouldn't have accepted a glass of punch if he were to hand it to her. "I don’t know what he did," she added.

NBC was unable to corroborate Swetnick's claims after she provided four names to NBC News of people whom she said would confirm her accounts of the parties in the 1980s. After contacting all four, NBC reported that one said they did not remember Swetnick, one was dead and two did not respond.

Swetnick's interviewer, Kate Snow, noted this before the interview and added that some details of Swetnick's account differed from her sworn affidavit.

"NBC News, for the record, has not been able to independently verify her claims. There are things she told us on camera that differ from her written statements last week."

However, after the interview, Snow clarified that "we're not discounting what she said in any way. We're just doing our reporting...There are a lot of people working on this."

In her sworn statement, Swetnick claimed that Kavanaugh "consistently engage(d) in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s."

During his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Kavanaugh described Swetnick's allegations as "a joke."

Meanwhile, President Trump said Monday that Swetnick "has very little credibility," but added that if she has any credibility, she should be interviewed by the FBI. As of Monday, the FBI hadn't reached out to her or her lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Still, Avenatti has insisted that his client has been 100% truthful...

...and that she has offered to take a polygraph test.

My client Julie Swetnick has offered to take a polygraph test, meet with the FBI and be cross examined by Kavanaugh’s lawyers. He has refused to do the same. All of these women cannot be lying. And women who are lying do not push to meet with the FBI. Why the coverup by Trump? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 1, 2018

Though Avenatti has insisted that he's "under no obligation" to produce any evidence of her claims.