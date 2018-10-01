Mysterious Photo Sparks Theory - Russia Has Developed Air-Launched Satellite Killer

On September 14th, 2018, an image of a MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor jet carrying a large missile sparked speculation that Russia has developed an air-launched anti-satellite weapon system, according to The Drive.

The launch system was photographed at Zhukovsky Airport, one of four international airports in Moscow, by aviation photographer ShipSash.





Zhukovsky is an experimental military base for Russian aerial weaponry, equivalent to Edwards Air Force Base in the US.

The airport has the second largest publically accessible runway in the world, measuring nearly 18,000-foot long.

According to The Drive, the MiG-31 has been reconfigured by its original manufacturer to carry hypersonic missiles known as the Kinzhal, and or can carry an anti-satellite weapon or space launch system:

"The Mikoyan OKB has been working on two versions of the MiG-31 known internally as 'article 06' and 'article 08.' Article 08 was supposedly the carrier of the already known Kinzhal missile, with article 06 being a new version of the interceptor, with a completely different purpose—like potentially carrying an anti-satellite weapon or space launch system. It would feature a new inertial navigation system, radar, electronic warfare suite, and the suspension points under the fuselage have been reworked with the expectation of the weight of the new rocket. This would not be the first time the MiG-31 has been used in an anti-satellite project. More than 30 years ago, in January 1987, the MiG-31D ("article 07"), which was the carrier of the 79M6 anti-satellite missile, made its first flight. The aircraft and missiles were elements of the anti-satellite weapon 30P6 'Kontakt' system. The rocket was developed by KB Vympel. The project was largely a response to the United States' own direct ascent air-launched anti-satellite missile system, the ASM-135, that used a modified F-15 called the Celestial Eagle as a launch platform. The weapon was successfully tested in 1985."

The MiG-31D has had verticle "winglets" installed on the wingtips to increase stability when an anti-satellite missile is secured underneath the airframe.

Mikoyan OKB's idea behind the Mig-31D was to fly as high and fast as possible to get the heavy anti-satellite missile in position to fire.

Russia seems to be recycling an old Soviet-era space program that uses the MiG-31 to deploy small payloads into orbit via an air-launched missile, or what is more likely, use the kinetic force of the weapon to destroy enemy satellites in low Earth orbit:

"In 1997, MAPO MiG, leveraging their experience working on the MiG-31D, began the development of the MiG-31S. This aircraft was designed to launch rockets carrying small satellites into space. The rocket, named RN-S ("carrier rocket launched from aircraft"), with a capacity of up to 440lbs was planned to be launched from the aircraft flying at an altitude of about 51,000 at a speed of 1,865mph (Mach 2.8). The rocket was developed by the Vimpel design bureau. The first launch was scheduled for 1999-2000 but it never happened. In 2001 RSK MiG tried to re-launch the design of the MiG-31S aircraft as a civil project for launching small satellites with a mass of 220lbs or less. This project didn't evolve into an operational state either and there were other similar initiatives involving the MiG-31 that failed as well."

The ability for Russia to intercept American spy satellites in low-Earth orbit with flexibility and the surprise of a MiG-31 aerial launch platform would be very valuable in a wartime environment. Also, being able to quickly and unpredictably launch small spy satellites, especially to replace ones knocked out in battle, will be one of the most essential tools in the next war.