'Sunday Night Football' Ratings Hit Season Low As Stadiums Fail To Fill Seats

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 12:05

The NFL suffered another blow this weekend after ratings for its most watched program, Sunday Night Football, hit a season low according to Deadline - thought metered market results are up year-over-year 12% after last year's SNF aired one day after the Las Vegas shooting at Mandalay Bay. 

In a 26 -14 win on SNF, the Baltimore Ravens are now 3 – 1 this season and the Keystone State team are hung near the bottom of the AFC North. The game in Pittsburgh also saw another type of bottoming out in the ratings for the league and the NFL.

The primetime Week 4 match-up drew a 12.3/21 in metered market results

...

Last year’s Week 4 game went on to earn 16.7 million viewers and a 5.8/21 rating among adults 18-49 in the final numbers. Last week’s SNF scored a 6.4/25 in the key demo and 19.5 million sets of eyeballs. -Deadline

Empty seats

Meanwhile, as TV ratings dwindle, stadiums suffered from low attendance this weekend - as photos of thousands of empty seats made their way around Twitter - such as the Bengals vs. the Falcons game (Bengals won 37-36): 

The Indianapolis Colts also failed to draw much of a crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium for their 37-34 loss to the Houston Texans. 

The LA Chargers 29-27 win over the 49ers at StubHub stadium drew a similarly sparse crowd of mostly 49ers fans

The Cowboys didn't fare much better in their 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium: 

(h/t Warner Todd Huston @ Breitbart)

Lastly - we come to the matter of the Packers use of a "creative" American flag which drew harsh rebuke over Twitter: 

