This Is What Donald Trump Must Do To Battle The Deep State And Win

Via TargetLiberty.com,

The below essay by long-time political operative Roger Stone is the most important essay I have come across detailing how the Deep State has run counter-operations against Donald Trump, before he was elected president and since. In the essay, Stone also provides suggestions on how Trump should battle the DS. The lesson here for libertarians is how government Deep State operatives often use laws created "to protect us" to instead protect sectors of central power. The only way to stop these power plays is to eliminate the power centers by shrinking government.

-RW

By Roger Stone

During the Presidential Campaign for the 2016 election, then Candidate Trump responded to the anguished cries of The People when he promised to “Drain the Swamp”. While Donald J. Trump knew instinctively that there was rampant corruption in Washington, D.C., it is entirely possible that he was surprised by the levels of vindictiveness and wrath he would eventually encounter.

In a prescient and possibly complicit statement, on January 3, 2017, mere days from Trump’s inauguration, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned the soon-to-be sworn-in President Elect. Schumer said that Donald Trump was being ”really dumb” to question US intelligence agency officials in their handling of the alleged “Russian Hacking” fabrications. Schumer warned: “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community – they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,”. With the benefit of hindsight, we see that the Obama corrupted FBI with assistance from the Obama corrupted CIA tried more than six different ways, and are still trying even now.

The Russian Collusion Delusion is a fairly complicated bit of political machinery. That was by design. It doesn’t take very much complexity to make most people’s eyes glaze over, which is why we have specialists for almost all complicated endeavors. Engineers, programmers, chemists, doctors, and a multitude of others makes the fabric of our complex society. It simply isn’t possible for anyone to become an expert in everything, and this is the principle upon which the Deep State’s coup d’état relies upon. In order to comprehend what they have done, how they did it, and who they brought in to help them one has to consider so many variables that it forces any who choose to fully understand it to become experts themselves. Most people don’t have the time or energy to become experts in political machinations and International intrigue, leaving the culprits free to continue exploiting the system.

Secrecy is the currency of spycraft. Without secrecy, spying is merely intrusion and can devolve into brute force thuggery. Secrecy is what allows “Covert Operations” to remain covert. Secrecy can be a legitimate tool of the State for securing the safety of its citizens, but secrecy can also be abused. Abused secrecy can destroy entire nations.

In the case of the Russian Collusion FISA warrants against Carter Page, abused secrecy seems clearly to be what happened. The rational for beginning the overt spying on the Trump Presidential Campaign appears to have begun with a completely fabricated opposition intelligence dossier concocted by Christopher Steele, formerly of British Intelligence M.I.6. This fabrication, commissioned and paid for by Team Hillary, the DNC, and a complicit FBI, was used to kick-off a FISA investigation against Carter Page. Due to Carter’s proximity to the Trump Campaign, and the NSA ‘hops’ surveillance method of total information awareness on a ‘target’, everyone within three degrees of separation from the target was surveilled. Every single person in the Trump Campaign was spied on using Carter Page as the first ‘link’. Although Carter may not have ever communicated directly with then Candidate Trump, Donald J. Trump himself was under surveillance because he communicated with people who communicated directly with Carter Page, making him just two-degrees of separation. Since Trump himself was considered only a second-degree separation from Cater Page, it means that EVERY SINGLE PERSON that President Trump communicated with from the time the first FISA warrant was issued in October 2016 WAS ALSO BEING SURVEILLED until the third and final extension expired in October of 2017. A full year of illegal spying, kept as an abused secret. Rod Rosenstein was involved every step of the way, and was the final arbiter of the last FISA renewal. While others are guilty, the buck stops with Rosenstein.

But spying wasn’t enough. Spying is only useful for digging up dirt when the target of the spying is dirty. No such dirt came up on President Trump, and any smaller fish caught up in Mueller’s drag nets had nothing to do with Russia, Collusion, or Team Trump.

When the initial fabrication fell flat, it became time for Plan B. In this case, Plan B for the Deep State entailed entrapment. Using a variety of lures and attack vectors, Team Deep State attempted to set-up and frame Trump campaign members like George Papadopoulos. Knowing that their actions were highly illegal, the Coup Plotters opted to enlist their allies in British Intelligence to help them conduct operations on British soil, thereby skirting United States law.

It is easy to see that releasing the unredacted FISA applications and renewals will hurt Team Deep State. We know how much pain they are in by the way they squeal. It seems to physically cause them distress that they were ordered to release unredacted testimony from Bruce Ohr, and even more painful, the unredacted text messages of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page.

Already the talking heads are making excuses for the Deep State and saying “oh, out of privacy some names will surely be redacted” or “we need to make sure their sources and methods are not compromised”. News Flash! Rampant criminal corruption which is plain as day to any and all sober minded patriots stares us in the face. It tells us clearly that “their sources and methods” are already gravely compromised and it requires bright sunshine and transparent clarity to fix it.

The old adage about sunshine being the best disinfectant definitely holds merit.

President Trump had the right instinct when he ordered the immediate declassification of the Russian Collusion Delusion documents. He only agreed to delay the release because the DOJ threatened the President that releasing the unredacted documents could harm the Mueller Russia collusion investigations. To Team Deep State, harming the Mueller investigation is tantamount to committing the heinous crime of obstruction of justice.

Obstruction of justice, as defined in the omnibus clause of 18 U.S.C. § 1503, provides that “whoever corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences , obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice , shall be (guilty of an offense).” Whoever corruptly influences the due administration of justice shall be guilty of obstruction of justice.

Cornell Legal Library notes that persons are usually charged under this statute based on allegations that a defendant intended to interfere with an official proceeding, by doing things such as destroying evidence, or interfering with the duties of jurors or court officers. While defendants are usually the target of obstruction of justice charges, prosecutors can be equally guilty.

Other activities that also fall under the purview of obstruction of justice: using the full force of United States Government law enforcement to create and disseminate fraudulent documentation which is then used to support a phony criminal investigation into a political opponent. THAT is obstruction of justice, and worse, politicizing the entirety of the DOJ, FBI, and the CIA. If this is what happened, and it appears increasingly likely that it is, then the guilty are multitude and the crimes almost beyond measure.

President Trump must stand strong on his original ultimatum: the FISA and investigation documents must be released to the public! The text messages must be revealed, without redactions!

A cornered animal is most dangerous. Removing the veil on Team Deep State’s secrecy is a mortal threat to their ability to continue their slow-motion soft coup against President Trump. A successful coup is the only hope Team Deep State has at regaining control over the leavers of power wrested away from them by the President, so make no mistake, they are “All-In”. They have even reached out to their partners in crime across the Atlantic at British Intelligence, who dutifully squealed “Grave Concerns” against releasing the unclassified and unredacted documents. They know that within those documents are details on how Christopher Steele was involved in a brazen attempt to oust the duly elected President of the United States of America. It is only natural that the British don’t want their M.I.6 guy named, or their frame-job set-up artist Stefan Halper revealed, but alas for them, it is too late. Certainly, they don’t want it known that the British Government, at behest of the Obama Administration, allowed US directed agents to use British soil to conduct their skullduggery so as to circumvent US Law. Should this prove to be the case, that is far beyond obstruction of justice, in the worst possibly way. It is conspiracy to defraud the US Government and US People, in addition to horrific rights violations of everyone victimized by this plot. It also happens to be Treason and Seditious Conspiracy against the Duly Authorized United States Government, which are crimes carrying the potential for the highest of all penalties: DEATH.

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death , or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

This cat is not going back into the bag and the public awaking will soon be ‘fait accompli’.

It has often been said that history repeats itself, so turning to history we find a quote from FDR’s first inaugural address, who may have found sardonic humor in our use of his quote today: