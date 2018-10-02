2 Hospitalized After 'White Powdery Substance' Discovered At Ted Cruz Campaign Office

Less than an hour after CNN reported that two envelopes tainted with the deadly poison ricin had been intercepted at a Pentagon Mail Facility (the pieces of mail were addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Navy Admiral John Richardson), the Weekly Standard reported that an envelope containing a "white powdery substance" was received by Ted Cruz's Houston campaign headquarters.

Multiple fire trucks and at least one hazmat truck responded to the scene after the letter was opened by campaign staff, who promptly reported it to authorities.

According to WS, two people were hospitalized following exposure to the powder, though the Houston Fire Department later confirmed that the substance didn't test positive for anything harmful.

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

The evacuation order has been lifted for the office building at 3200 SW Fwy. All tests were negative for any hazardous substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

Still, that both Cruz's office and the Pentagon received these envelopes on the same day seems like a most unusual coincidence.