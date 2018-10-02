FBI Interviews Three Kavanaugh Witnesses Who Don't Remember Ford's Mystery Groping Party

It would seem the Democrats had better quickly switch the Kavanaugh narrative back to him being an immature teenage drinker quickly as The Washington Post reports that, according to sources, three witnesses whom Christine Blasey Ford alleges were at the party in her testimony have told The FBI that they do not recall the gathering.

The FBI has talked to alleged party guests Patrick J. Smyth, Mark Judge and Leland Keyser:

“[Smyth] truthfully answered every question the FBI asked him and, consistent with the information he previously provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated that he has no knowledge of the small party or gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, nor does he have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh,” Smyth’s lawyer Eric B. Bruce said in a statement, according to WaPo.

Having denied the Ford and Swetnick allegations in a formal statement, Judge’s lawyer Barbara Van Gelder said in a statement Monday, according to CNN:

“Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI but his interview has not been completed,” “We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation.”

Keyser does not remember the gathering in question but has said she believes Ford.

“Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account,” Keyser’s attorney, Howard Walsh, wrote in a Friday statement, according to CNN. “However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question.”

Ford had yet to be interviewed b The FBI as of Monday evening, but there are plenty more interviews to come as Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats signed a letter Monday with a list of 24 additional witnesses they want interviewed by the FBI.

Tick tock... Of course, the chance they are going to stop the delay tactics now is zero. Remember Merrick!