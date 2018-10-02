GoFundMe Accounts For Kavanaugh And Ford Top $1 Million

GoFundMe campaigns established for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, have raked in over $1 million combined.

Ford, who lives in a $3.3 million Palo Alto home and has had free legal representation by attorneys has a combined GoFundMe "take" of more than $700,000 between two campaigns.

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, is likely to become the "poorest" Supreme Court justice with a mere $1.2 million home purchased in 2006 that has a mortgage of $865,000. His GoFundMe account, established by John Hawkins of Right Wing News, has reached over $500,000 of its $550,000 goal.

Last week Kavanaugh and Ford both testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee over allegations by Ford that the Supreme Court nominee held her down and groped her at a high school party in 1982. Ford's account of the party is lacking in key details - however all of the individuals she named as having been in attendance have no memory of the event.

On Tuesday the FBI has confirmed those individuals' accounts, after lame-duck GOP Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona sabotaged Kavanaugh's confirmation by refusing to vote "yes" pending the results of an FBI investigation. Two other women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual harassment have similarly uncorroborated or refuted accounts, while a fourth accuser has been referred to the Department of Justice by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for issuing a false claim.