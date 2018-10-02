NBC "A Co-Conspirator In The Destruction Of Kavanaugh" According To Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, who made headlines last week after excoriating Democrats over their "unethical sham" investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, now says that NBC is a "co-conspirator" in the "destruction" of the Supreme Court nominee.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Graham said: "NBC, they’ve been a co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh from my point of view,” he said. “… do you think NBC would’ve done that if this had been a Democratic male nominee? All I can say is that there the journalistic integrity has been destroyed over this case."

Lindsey Graham tells Sean Hannity NBC has been a "co-conspirator" in the "destruction of Kavanaugh." pic.twitter.com/jH4fHSzt1g — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 2, 2018

Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, lambasted his Democratic colleagues for sitting on allegations of sexual assault levied against Kavanaugh by Stanford researcher Christine Blasey Ford.

"If you wanted an FBI investigation you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me," Graham seethed across the room. "This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics and if you really wanted to know the truth, you certainly wouldn’t have done what you did to this guy."

"Boy y’all want power, God I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it, you had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford, none!" he added. "I hate to say it because these have been my friends, but if you were looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time."

"This is not a job interview, this is hell" - Senator Lindsey Graham offers strong support to US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/aWkMrEnAg6 #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/bd5dplVjkp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 27, 2018

"I’m really upset that they knew about this in August and never told anybody," Graham continued outside the hearing room following Ford’s Thursday testimony. "I’m really upset that [Feinstein] believed this was a credible allegation, [and] that you wouldn’t do Mr. Judge Kavanaugh the service of saying, ‘I’ve got this, what’s your side of the story.’"