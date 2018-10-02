Pompeo And North Korea's Kim To Meet Sunday

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday in Pyongyang as part of his upcoming trip to Asia, the State Department announced on Tueasday.

The details of Pompeo and Kim's discussions have not been revealed, however State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that the meeting will focus on North Korea's nuclear program.

The two will also likely discuss a second summit between Kim and President Trump, which the White House said was being negotiated in a statement last month.

Developing...