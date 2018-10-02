Trump Warns It's A "Very Scary Time" In America... For Men

Following his outspoken remarks on the Kavanaugh allegations and the confirmation process yesterday, President Trump stopped briefly to talk to reporters on the South Lawn before leaving the White House today.

"It’s a very scary situation when you’re guilty until proven innocent,” the president told reporters as he departed the White House on Tuesday. “It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of. This is a very difficult time.”

Pres. Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of." https://t.co/yo917Tw6dE pic.twitter.com/mlMtiZR5xd — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018

Trump explained that men whose behavior is “exemplary” for their entire lives are presumed to be guilty should women accuse them of sexual misconduct.

"What's happening here has much more to do that even the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice... You could be someone that was perfect your entire life, and someone could accuse you of something - doesn't necessarily have to be a woman - and you're now automatically guilty until proven innocent." "That's one of the very very bad things that's happening right now."

As The Hill notes, Trump's comments are likely to fuel the firestorm surrounding Kavanaugh's nomination and renew questions about his attitude toward the "Me Too" movement.

Nineteen women have accused the president of sexual misconduct or said they’ve had an extramarital affair with him. Trump has denied all of the allegations.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether he had a message for American women, Trump said: “Women are doing great.”

The president concluded by noting that he hopes for a “positive” vote in the Senate this week for Kavanaugh, but it will "be dependent on what comes back for the FBI.”