Democratic Staffer For Sheila Jackson Lee Arrested In GOP Doxing

A 27-year-old intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has been arrested by the US Capitol Police for posting private, identifying information (Doxing) of several Senators to Wikipedia, according to the USCP, after the personal information of Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch was posted to Wikipedia Thursday during the hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which included home addresses and phone numbers.

The suspect, Jackson A. Cosko of Washington D.C. has initially been charged with witness tampering, threats in interstate communications, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second degree burglary and unlawful entry.

Cosko, who was fired after his arrest, previously worked for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly doxed GOP Senators during the Kavanaugh hearing.



His name is Jackson Cosko.



It appears that he works for Sheila Jackson. In the second image, you can read a letter he wrote for her office on Sept. 6, 2018.https://t.co/DFVJnaZqWO pic.twitter.com/FvmtzVVwxS — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 3, 2018

Looks like he worked for Sen. Hassan up until May. pic.twitter.com/wMU4ycQrMN — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 3, 2018

Fox has learned that Senate doxing suspect Jackson Kosko also worked or interned yrs ago w/Dem CA Sen Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Had also worked for Dem Sens Boxer/Hassan & interned up until now w/Dem TX Rep Jackson Lee — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 4, 2018

UPDATE: The staffer arrested for doxxing GOP senators was actually an *intern* in Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's office, according to her chief of staff Glenn Rushing. He's no longer with the office as of today's news. https://t.co/ShAotdPR8S — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 3, 2018

Rushing noted he wasn't paid by the office, given his status as an intern. Asked if he was concerned about other possible misconduct by Cosko while with Jackson Lee, he added, "We're just cooperating with law enforcement right now." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 3, 2018

Notably, Sheila Jackson Lee handed the attorney for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford a mysterious envelope right around the same time her staffer was allegedly doxing the GOP senators.

As a result of the information being made public, Sen. Hatch's wife "has been receiving calls nonstop ON HER BIRTHDAY and their home address was made public," according to Caleb Hull, director of content at the Republican technology firm Targeted Victory.

The IP address used to "doxx" the Senators was quickly traced back to the House of Representatives...

It was initially reported to be traced back to a staffer for Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who immediately denied the charge - saying she is "utterly disgusted by the spread of the completely false, absurd, and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that are being pedaled by ultra-right wing pundits, outlets, and websites who are promoting a fraudulent claim that a member of my staff was responsible for the release of the personal information of Members of the United States Senate on Wikipedia."

Waters also claimed that "the United States Capitol Police and our internal IT specialist have determined that the IP address in question does not belong to my office or anyone on my staff. The member of my staff – whose identity, personal information, and safety have been compromised as a result of these fraudulent and false allegations – was in no way responsible for the leak of this information. My office has alerted the appropriate authorities and law enforcement entities of these fraudulent claims."