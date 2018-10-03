GOP Senator: Democratic Activists Participating In 'Paid Soros Conspiracy'

While the mainstream media has overlooked the fact that the two "hero" survivors who berated Arizona Senator Jeff Flake into calling for a one-week extended FBI background check were paid activists working on behalf of a nonprofit organization funded by George Soros, one Republican Senator brought up that fact during an interview with Laura Ingraham's radio show.

Louisiana Republican Senator David Perdue argued that Republicans should ignore these protestors who have a clearly partisan agenda and instead should "grow up and start playing defense," the Hill reported.

"These are not genuine people who are concerned about Dr. Ford or anything else, these are paid activists," he said. "This is a George Soros conspiracy, and it’s time we wake up, expose them, stand up and fight for our country, because that’s what’s at stake here" Perdue added, referring to the billionaire activist who has donated to liberal social causes.

Perdue spoke out a day after he was confronted by activists seeking to stop the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Two of the women who confronted Perdue, who was walking through the airport with his wife at the time, stopped him and accused him of callously ignoring victims of sexual assault.

Both women were affiliated with the Center for Popular Democracy - the same organization for which the two women who confronted Flake worked. The organization is funded by Soros' "Open Society" foundation. Perdue denounced their attempt to monger sympathy with lawmakers and voters as "a sham."

"This is a sham, it’s a new low in America," he said. "This is part of a bigger attempt by the Democrats to take this to a new level. This is a bigger issue, and it’s not going to go away when we confirm Kavanuaugh this week."

In a separate interview, Perdue decried the Democrats tactics as an embrace of McCarthyism.

"I mean, it is outrageous, the character assassination. The Democrats are burning a very bedrock of our democracy, and that is the presumption of innocence in this, and this character assassination is the new low in my time here in Washington."

And with the FBI expected to turn its investigative report Wednesday evening, expect these ambushes by Democrats to only intensify.