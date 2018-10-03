Trump Blast NYT "Tax Fraud" Story As "Boring Hit Piece"

It took a few hours for the White House to regroup and respond to the New York Times' massive, 15,000 word expose on shady tax dealings within the Trump family, some of which were allegedly "outright fraudulent."

As a reminder, late on Tuesday the NYT accused President Trump of participating in "questionable" and "dubious" tax strategies "including instances of outright fraud" that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents and allowed him to accrue millions of dollars in additional wealth from his father's real estate empire "much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s."

The practices allowed Trump and his siblings to gain more than $1 billion from their parents while paying a fraction of what they should have owed in gift and estate taxes, according to the Times.

Then, late on Tuesday the White House posted this response to the explosive allegations:

"Fred Trump has been gone for nearly twenty years and it's sad to witness this misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times. Many decades ago the IRS reviewed and signed off on these transactions. The New York Times' and other media outlets' credibility with the American people is at an all time low because they are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24/7 instead of reporting the news. The truth is the market is at an all-time high, unemployment is at a fifty year low, taxes for families and businesses have been cut, wages are up, farmers and workers are empowered from better trade deals, and America's military is stronger than ever, yet the New York Times can rarely find anything positive about the President and has tremendous record of success to report. Perhaps another apology from the New York Times, like the one they had to issue after they got the 2016 election so embarrassingly wrong, is in order."

Now, moments ago, Trump personally responded to his media nemesis, and in a tweet said that "the Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call!"

The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2018

While Trump's anger is understandable, some immediately noted that Trump did not deny the story, nor did he threaten with litigation.

Meanwhile, the New York State Tax officials promptly announced that they are investigating the allegations detailed in the exhaustive tax investigation, adding to Trump's various domestic headaches ahead of the midterms, where the main one may be the fact that the Mueller probe is reportedly nearing its potentially explosive conclusion in the coming days.