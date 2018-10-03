Watch: Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Spewing Toxic Ash Across Island Devastated By Tsunami

The Indonesian island of Sulawesi just can't catch a break.

On Friday, a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island, triggering a massive tsunami that wiped out buildings along the coastline and in the island's capital city of Palu. At last count, the casualties had climbed above 1,300. But as if the island hadn't suffered enough, its Soputan volcano erupted on Wednesday after months of heightened seismic activity.

The eruption sent an ash column as high as 4,000 meters into the air. Those plumes are now migrating north and northwest, while geologists have warned that another eruption could follow and assigned the volcano an alert level III, according to RT.

People living within 4 miles of the volcano's summit are being advised to avoid the area due to potential threats of lava flow and dangers from the ash clouds. Locals who chose to stay in the vicinity of Soputan are being instructed to wear face masks to cover their nose and mouth to avoid respiratory problems.

A volcano has just erupted on Indonesia's Sulawesi, just days after an earthquake and tsunami devastated areas on the western side of the island.

No casualties have been reported from the eruption, and no property has been damaged. The volcano has continued to spew emissions while the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has, meanwhile, updated its color code to Orange by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The National Agency for Disaster Countermeasures, which is still struggling with the deadly consequences of last week's earthquake, said respirators are being provided to people living near the volcano who are at risk of breathing in a toxic smog spewing from the volcano. BNPB continues to monitor the situation as emergency crews were mobilized to provide respirators to the affected communities. Meanwhile, Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado City has continued to operate normally.