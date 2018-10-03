Watch Live: White House Holds First Press Briefing In Weeks; Kavanaugh In Spotlight

The White House is holding its first on-camera press briefing since September 10, according to Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein.

The focus will undoubtedly be on the Kavanaugh confirmation circus playing out between the House Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh accusers, GOP holdouts spearheaded by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and the FBI - which is slated to conclude its brief investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied against the Supreme Court nominee.

White House reporters are sure to ask press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump mocking Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, at a Mississippi rally Tuesday night - drawing wide criticism from both sides of the aisle.

