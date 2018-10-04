FBI Turns Over Completed Kavanaugh Report To White House

Hours after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a cloture vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Wednesday, a vote that would set Democrats up for an important procedural vote on Friday and a confirmation vote Saturday, the FBI has handed in to the White House its report on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Reuters reported.

According to a White House spokesman, it's expected that the White House will turn the report over to the Senate later in the day. Senators will then have the opportunity to review a single copy of the report, which will be located in a secure room, before the vote, per Bloomberg.

"All senators will be able to review the report over the next couple of days," McConnell’s office said in a statement.

With Republicans clinging to a razor-thin 51-49 majority and five senators — including three Republicans — still waffling on their final votes, the conservative jurist’s prospects of Senate confirmation remain in doubt and could potentially depend on the files' contents.

White House Spokesman Raj Shah pushed for a speedy vote even though senators have yet to review the report.

"Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation," Shah said in a statement posted to Twitter. "This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents. With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court."

