Flip-Flop Flake "Still Having Issues" With Kavanaugh Despite "Thorough" FBI Report

Elaina Plott of The Atlantic reports that GOP Senator Jeff Flake (AZ) - the key holdout in the Kavanaugh confirmation, and retiring lame duck - is "still having issues" despite calling the FBI report that he insisted upon "thorough" and agreeing that it did not corroborate claims made by Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

I’m told by source with direct knowledge that Flake is “still having issues” and that some colleagues are trying to “walk him through them.” Sen Coons tells me just now that Flake reached out to him and asked if they could speak at length later. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

How has Flake flip-flopped throughout the Kavanaugh confirmation process? Plott counts the ways...

Thread. Over the course of several days, these are the public-facing ways in which Jeff Flake has wavered on his decision to confirm Kavanaugh: — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

—Friday: Puts out statement saying he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

—Also Friday: Says he will not vote to confirm Kavanaugh unless there is a week-long FBI investigation. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

—Tuesday: Criticizes Kavanaugh’s temperament at The Atlantic Festival, saying “We can’t have that on the court.” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

—Also Tuesday: As his handlers shove him into the stairwell, and I ask if this means he won’t vote to confirm even after clean FBI investigation, he stammers: “I didn’t say that...I wasn’t talking about him.” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

—Thursday: Senators read FBI report. My source tells me Flake is “still having issues.” What issues? I ask. “I honestly don’t know anymore. Have you ever seen Hamlet?” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 4, 2018

Flake's waffling is undoubtedly troublesome for Republicans, however if GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine still votes "yes" as was implied by comments she made earlier Thursday, and/or the vote is otherwise tied, Kavanaugh could still be confirmed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, after a 15-year career on Congress - will Flake be remembered as a Democratic shill?

If Flake votes yes, protesters accuse him of supporting rape for the rest of his life. If he votes no, he gets the JFK Profile in Courage Award, the teaching gig at Harvard, the MSNBC gig and the big book deal "Flake, Not Flaky: Conscience and Justice in Trump's America" pic.twitter.com/eVWshp6NxP — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 4, 2018