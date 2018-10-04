Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Descend On Senate; 100 Arrested Including Amy Schumer

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 10/04/2018 - 17:25

At least 100 protesters were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a mob descended on the Hart Senate Office building to protest the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. 

Loud chants could be heard throughout the Senate building, which is structured so the hallways of each floor open up and look out onto the first floor, where dozens of protesters were staged.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been embroiled in controversy since Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor from California, accused him of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school more than three decades ago. Two women have since come forward with their own sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, all of which he has denied. -The Hill

Among those arrested was comedian and Chuck Schumer relative, Amy Schumer. 

Model Emily Ratajowski says she was also arrested. "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," she tweeted. 

Prepare for weeks of protests after Kavanaugh's likely confirmation to the Supreme Court.  