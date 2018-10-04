Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Descend On Senate; 100 Arrested Including Amy Schumer

At least 100 protesters were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a mob descended on the Hart Senate Office building to protest the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/klrYewH0Ac pic.twitter.com/QJWG6m1G3C— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2018
Hart anti-Kavanaugh protest getting bigger & louder. pic.twitter.com/OZnCKJnPtW— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 4, 2018
Loud chants could be heard throughout the Senate building, which is structured so the hallways of each floor open up and look out onto the first floor, where dozens of protesters were staged.
Kavanaugh's nomination has been embroiled in controversy since Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor from California, accused him of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school more than three decades ago. Two women have since come forward with their own sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, all of which he has denied. -The Hill
Among those arrested was comedian and Chuck Schumer relative, Amy Schumer.
Cop: "Do you want to be arrested?"
MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd— Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018
Protesters chanting “We won’t go back,” and Amy Schumer is among those being arrested here! pic.twitter.com/Ra36jINsgY— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 4, 2018
Model Emily Ratajowski says she was also arrested. "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," she tweeted.
Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018
Prepare for weeks of protests after Kavanaugh's likely confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Amnesty International says the Senate should not vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination until there is a full investigation on his sexual assault allegations and human rights record, saying the 6-day FBI investigation has "not been thorough": pic.twitter.com/Unh50Azz6i— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 4, 2018