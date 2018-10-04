Stocks Sink As Tech Tumble Trumps Banks Bid, High Yield Bonds Hammered

US equity markets are extending their Powell-plunge losses from after the close last night as FANG stocks (and tech broadly) is tumbling as banks are bid for a change.
Almost 70% of S&P stocks are lower...but it's Nasdaq that is getting hammered...
Small Caps are still worst on the week/month...
FANG stocks no bid...
But banks are rebounding...
And while High Yield bond spreads have tumbled to cycle lows, High Yield Bond ETF prices are collapsing back below their 200DMA...
A sign of mass hedging in the only source of liquidity available that does not bode well for stocks...