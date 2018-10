Did Goldilocks just die?

The Dow is now in the red for October but Small Caps and Nasdaq are worst...

FANGs are FUBAR...

Semis are getting slaughtered..

Banks are being sold again...

And Treasury yields are extending higher...

And the yield curve is steepening (2s30s back above 50bps) - but we have seen this before...

And VIX has exploded above 16...